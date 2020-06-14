Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Religious Places Allowed to Reopen in Bhopal from Monday

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 09:24 AM IST
Bhopal, Jun 14 (PTI) The Bhopal administration has allowed religious places outside COVID-19 containment zones in the district to reopen from Monday after a gap of about two- and-a-half months.

In an order issued on Saturday, the district administration said authorities at the religious places need to ensure that social distancing guidelines are followed, and put in place all safety measures.

Also Read | Rajnath SIngh to Hold 'Jammu And KAshmir Samvad Rally; Via Video Conferencing: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

Devotees will not be allowed to touch the idols or religious books and there would be no distribution of 'prasad' (religious offering of food), the order said.

People will need to perform 'Wudu' (ablution before prayers) at their homes before visiting mosques, it said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

Religious singing, choirs, recital of Gurbani and any kind of gathering or religious function would not be allowed, it said.

Devotees will have to maintain a distance of six feet from each other, the order said.

All religious places are needed to adhere to the guidelines and standard operating procedures prescribed by the Centre and the state government, it added.

Till Saturday, Bhopal reported 2,145 COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths due to the disease.

Earlier, following the easing of lockdown, religious places in several districts of Madhya Pradesh were allowed to reopen from June 8, but no decision was taken at that time for the state capital Bhopal.

The famous Mahakaleshwar temple in the state's Ujjain city, located about 175 km from Bhopal, reopened for devotees last week.

The temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country, attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

