Bengaluru, March 18: The vibrant festival of Ugadi, marking the commencement of the Telugu and Kannada New Year, is set to be celebrated on Thursday, March 19. Falling on the first day of the Chaitra month according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, the festival signifies the beginning of the "Vasant" (spring) season. Astrologically, the day marks the start of the Prabhava Nama Samvatsara, a new 60-year cycle in the lunar calendar, and is observed with immense cultural fervor across Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

The timing of the festival is determined by the Pratipada Tithi, which is scheduled to begin late on the evening of March 18 and conclude on the afternoon of March 19. For devotees, the primary celebrations and the ceremonial bath (Abhyangansnanam) are traditionally performed at sunrise on the day the Tithi prevails. As the gateway to the new year, Ugadi is considered an auspicious time for starting new ventures, purchasing assets, and making life-changing decisions. Gudi Padwa 2026: Date, Pratipada Tithi Timings and Rituals for the Marathi New Year.

Ugadi 2026: Puja Timings and Tithi

According to the Vedic panchang, the specific timings for the observance are as follows:

Ugadi Date: March 19, 2026

Pratipada Tithi Begins: 08:42 PM on March 18, 2026

Pratipada Tithi Ends: 06:15 PM on March 19, 2026

The most auspicious time for the Puja and rituals is during the Amrit Kaal and Brahma Muhurta in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Traditional Rituals and 'Ugadi Pachadi'

The day begins with an oil bath followed by the decoration of entrances with fresh mango leaves and colorful rangolis. A central element of the celebration is the preparation of Ugadi Pachadi (in Telugu) or Beavu Bella (in Kannada). This symbolic dish combines six distinct tastes, sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent, and spicy, representing the various emotions and experiences one will encounter in the coming year.

Another critical tradition is the Panchanga Sravanam, where families gather to hear a priest or an elder read the predictions for the new year. This includes forecasts for the economy, weather, and individual zodiac signs, helping the community prepare for the months ahead. Gudi Padwa 2026: Is It a Bank Holiday and School Holiday on March 19?

Significance of Ugadi or Yugadi

Ugadi derives its name from the Sanskrit words Yuga (age) and Adi (beginning). Beyond the astronomical new year, Hindu mythology suggests that Lord Brahma began the creation of the universe on this specific day. It is a time for spiritual renewal, where people leave behind the hardships of the past year and embrace new opportunities with a clean slate.

The festival also holds agricultural importance. It coincides with the blooming of jasmine flowers and the harvest of new mangoes, signaling a period of prosperity and abundance for the farming community.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).