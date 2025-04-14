Davanagere (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI): Channasiddarama Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swami of Srisailam Peetha on Monday called the Karnataka Caste Census Report, 'unscientific', and 'not appropriate' and said that it has been prepared with a prejudiced mindset.

Speaking to ANI, Channasiddarama Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swami of Srisailam Peetha said, "These days, the government is trying to release the caste census report in Karnataka, but the report that has been prepared is unscientific, inappropriate, and prepared with a prejudiced mindset. This is what people are discussing."

"That is why the representative organization of Akhil Bhartiya Veerashaiva Mahasabha has rejected it, and the majority community of this state has also rejected it. There is only one reason behind this, that it has not been prepared honestly by contacting all the people, collecting their sentiments and information from them," Panditaradhya said.

He claimed that the majority community of this state is rejecting the report, and the representative organization of Akhil Bhartiya Veerashaiva Mahasabha is also rejecting it.

Earlier today, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara spoke about the caste census and confirmed that they received a copy of the report.

He added that after reviewing it, a Cabinet meeting will be convened on April 17.

Speaking to ANI, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said, "We have received a copy of the report, and the Chief Minister has asked us to study it. With respect to the caste census, the cabinet will meet on the 17th. We will discuss it in the cabinet. We'll see what happens."

"I can't say anything about the caste census. It will be inappropriate if I say anything without discussing. We will study the report carefully, and the Cabinet will take a decision based on it," Parameshwara said.

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes has submitted the caste census (socio, economic, and educational survey) report to the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet. If released, the caste census report will be the second by a Congress-ruled state after Telangana. (ANI)

