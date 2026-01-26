New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, the state of Odisha showcased its transformative journey from its agrarian heritage to innovation-driven growth. The tableau aimed to present a compelling narrative of Atmanirbhar Bharat under the theme 'Soil to Silicon: Rooted in Tradition, Rising with Innovation.'

Echoing the central theme, the tableau's front section highlighted women-led, inclusive participation, symbolising Odisha's commitment to equitable development and its growing role in India's socio-economic progress. This emphasis reflects the state's focus on empowerment as the foundation of sustainable self-reliance.

Also Read | Republic Day 2026: PM Narendra Modi Sports Multicolored Pagdi; Look at His Iconic Turban Looks Over the Years.

To symbolise innovation-led growth, at the centre, a hand holding a semiconductor chip represented Odisha's emergence as a hub of technological advancement, digital capability and skilled human capital.

To showcase the state's rich culture as a complementary complement to modern innovation, the tableau featured Koraput coffee, which symbolised sustainable livelihoods, tribal empowerment, and excellence in indigenous agriculture. Live demonstrations of handloom weaving and handicrafts will further showcase the resilience of Odisha's artisanal economy and the preservation of traditional skills in a modern context.

Also Read | Akash Sansanwal Arrested: Social Media Star Anjali Arora’s Boyfriend Arrested for Driving Black SUV With Rajya Sabha Secretariat Pass; All You Need To Know About Him.

The rear section showcased the tableau's architectural highlight, a replica of the Konark Sun Temple, symbolising Odisha's timeless artistic and civilisational legacy. Pattachitra paintings, tribal art forms, the Jagannath chariot wheel, and silver filigree motifs along the sides reinforce the state's rich cultural identity and craftsmanship.

On this occasion, dancers performed the 16th-century folk dance Chaiti Ghodaa, adding a vibrant cultural dimension and underscoring the state's enduring contribution to India's path of self-reliance.

Through this symbolic journey from "Soil to Silicon," the tableau aimed to embody the spirit of Samruddhi ka Mantra and reaffirm Odisha's unwavering commitment to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Republic Day marks a defining milestone in India's national journey. It marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, formally establishing the country as a 'Sovereign Democratic Republic'.

While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)