New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Celebrating Rajasthan's royal artistry and desert heritage, the state's tableau for the Republic Day's 77th anniversary celebratins presented the golden splendour of Bikaner's Usta Art, which is a timeless craft known for its intricate gold inlay on camel hide, symbolising self-reliance, skilled craftsmanship, and the enduring cultural brilliance of the State.

Rajasthan's tableau celebrated the exquisite heritage of the world-renowned royal craft that reflects the state's artistic refinement and self-reliant cultural legacy. Famed for its magical gold inlay work on camel hide, Usta Art embodies timeless elegance, meticulous craftsmanship, and enduring brilliance, earning Bikaner a distinguished place in India's craft traditions.

Originally brought from Iran and flourishing under Mughal patronage, Usta Art found its true home in Bikaner during the reign of Raja Rai Singh. Skilled artisans mould camel hide and apply munavvati--embossed gold inlay--using 24-carat gold leaf and natural dyes, creating a luminous and long-lasting golden finish. Traditionally used on camel-skin water bottles (kupis), lampshades, and decorative objects, the craft has evolved to include wood, marble, glass, and architectural surfaces. Its recognition with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag underscores its cultural and economic importance.

The front of the tableau featured a striking sculpture of an artist playing the Ravanhatta, Rajasthan's iconic folk instrument, rotating gracefully to symbolise a living tradition. The side panels display framed Usta Art surahis and lamps glowing with intricate gold detailing, highlighting the craft's regal finesse.

The trailer showcased a rotating Kuppi richly adorned with Usta Art, followed by depictions of artisans at work. At the rear stands a majestic camel statue with a rider, evoking the royal desert heritage. Ger folk dancers along the tableau add rhythm and vibrancy, presenting Usta Art as a shining symbol of Rajasthan's golden heritage.

Republic Day marks a defining milestone in India's national journey. It marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, formally establishing the country as a 'Sovereign Democratic Republic'.

While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians. (ANI)

