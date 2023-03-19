Latur, Mar 19 (PTI) Former Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar tried to create equality in the country by drafting the Constitution and it is every citizen's responsibility to protect it.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Sends Preliminary Reply to Delhi Police Notice on His ‘Sexual Assault on Women’ Remark.

Addressing a gathering in Latur on Saturday, Bhujbal said if anyone tampers with the Constitution and commits injustice, Bhim soldiers should always be ready to fight.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Youth Befriends Minor on Facebook, Gang Rapes Her With Two Friends in Banka, Accused Arrested.

The former minister and NCP leader was speaking at the inauguration of 'Sanvidhan Stambh' erected by Vishwaratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Sarvajanik Jayanti Utsav Samiti in Latur.

Dr Ambedkar taught us to educate, organise and agitate. Accordingly, bahujan people should get education and work for the betterment of the society, Bhujbal said.

"Efforts are being made to spread Manuwad again in the country. Casteism is being practised. We must fight against it. Bhim sainiks have the strength to raise their voices against injustice and struggle," the NCP leader said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)