Jammu, Aug 5 (PTI) Asserting that the nation and the national interests are always supreme, a senior Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader on Thursday said restoring the Union Territory's statehood or special status will trigger a chain reaction adversely affecting the socio-political scenario of the Union Territory.

"The so-called demand for restoring J&K's special status or statehood is not an issue for the government at present. It will have a chain reaction," said Ashwani Chrungoo, in-charge of the J&K BJP's department of political affairs.

These are the issues within the purview of the Parliament and raising such demands without application of mind is tantamount to political opportunism, he said addressing a conference.

"It will ultimately lead to political hara-kiri for the people of the UT,” he said, adding “the central administration of J&K was necessitated due to its security-related political situation".

No one has got a license to do anything that damages the national interest in the strategic UT of J&K, he asserted.

"The governments both at the Centre and in the UT are conscious of their duties in this regard and there will be no dereliction of duties," he added.

He said that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have gone on record in the Parliament about this issue and there is no need to dilute the position required to deal with Pakistan- sponsored terrorism and the secessionist activism.

Chrungoo said the BJP has fulfilled its long-standing promises to the people, including the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya keeping in view its constitutional responsibilities.

