Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], March 22 (ANI): A retired Odisha Information Service cadre officer, who had served as the public relation officer to former Governor and former Chief Ministers has been arrested on Monday for his alleged involvement in the abduction and murder of cameraman Manas Swain, informed police.

"Manas Swain had gone missing on February 7 from Bhadrak district where he came to record some videos. After his family filed the complaint, three teams were formed to investigate the matter and arrested many people in connection to the case," said Jatin Panda, Additional superintendent of police, Bhadrak district.

As per Panda, three people named Vivek Nayak, Krishna Chandra Nayak and Bhagyadhar Nayak were arrested earlier. From the information provided by the two people including an OIS officer was arrested on Monday.

"The initial investigation reveals that Swain was abducted on February 7 and was taken to Bhubaneshwar. There he was kept in a "Dayal Ashram" which belongs to the owner of the web channel for which Swain used to work. He was murdered in the ashram only," said Panda.

According to Panda, Swain was killed after he denied handing over a purported Sex Scandal videotape which includes many politicians and police officers.

Meanwhile, the main accused in the case and the owner of the web portal Sarmistha Rout has been absconding since the day Swain was murdered. (ANI)

