Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, RJD Leader, Tests Positive for COVID-19: Reports

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 10:17 PM IST
A+
A-
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, RJD Leader, Tests Positive for COVID-19: Reports
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (Photo Credits: ANI)

Patna, June 17: Former Union minister and veteran RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh tested positive for COVID-19 here on Wednesday, a close aide said. Singh, who had been suffering from fever and cough for quite some time, was admitted to AIIMS, Patna on Tuesday following the advice of doctors and his samples were also sent for COVID-19 testing. Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus.

The sample report has come out and he has tested positive, the close aide of the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader said. Superintendent of AIIMS, Patna, did not comment on the COVID-19 status of the 75-year-old RJD leader, but said: "He is getting proper treatment and his condition is stable".

Although Bihar had reported its first couple of cases nearly three months ago and its COVID-19 tally now is close to 7,000, this is the first instance of a well-known public figure testing positive for the dreaded virus in the state.

The RJD national vice president, who had served in the cabinet headed by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, has no recent travel history outside the state. He has been, however, visiting places across Bihar ever since the "Unlockdown" began this month and meeting lots of people in connection with the Assembly polls due later this year.

A staunch supporter of Lalu Prasad who, nonetheless, is never shy of speaking his mind, Singh is one of the founding members of the RJD.

A five-term MP from Vaishali, the veteran leader lost the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and failed to wrest it back five years later.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
AIIMS Bihar Coronavirus COVID 19 Patna Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD wrest
You might also like
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Former Union Minister & RJD Leader, Tests Positive For COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020
News

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Former Union Minister & RJD Leader, Tests Positive For COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020
COVID-19 Test Price Fixed At Rs 2,400 in Delhi, Tests to be Conducted via ICMR-Approved New Rapid Antigen Methodology: MHA
News

COVID-19 Test Price Fixed At Rs 2,400 in Delhi, Tests to be Conducted via ICMR-Approved New Rapid Antigen Methodology: MHA
Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
News

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Shahid Afridi Conducts Live Session With Fans After Being Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Asks Fans to Take Care (Watch Video)
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Conducts Live Session With Fans After Being Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Asks Fans to Take Care (Watch Video)
Indian Railways Deploys 960 COVID Care Coaches in Delhi and 4 States Including UP to Fight Coronavirus, Doctors & Paramedics to Be Provided by State Governments
News

Indian Railways Deploys 960 COVID Care Coaches in Delhi and 4 States Including UP to Fight Coronavirus, Doctors & Paramedics to Be Provided by State Governments
Solidarity Cup Schedule: Check Out Teams, Squads and Rules of Cricket South Africa’s New Format 3TC
Cricket

Solidarity Cup Schedule: Check Out Teams, Squads and Rules of Cricket South Africa’s New Format 3TC
Sonu Sood's Fan Slits Arm To Grab His Attention, Actor Begs Fans To Not Pull Such Stunts (View Post)
Bollywood

Sonu Sood's Fan Slits Arm To Grab His Attention, Actor Begs Fans To Not Pull Such Stunts (View Post)
Supreme Court Stays Telangana HC's Order to Conduct COVID-19 Tests on Dead Bodies, Calls it 'Premature' Decision
News

Supreme Court Stays Telangana HC's Order to Conduct COVID-19 Tests on Dead Bodies, Calls it 'Premature' Decision
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement