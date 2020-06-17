Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

News Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 08:13 PM IST
A+
A-
Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Satyendar Jain | Image: PTI

New Delhi, June 17: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday was tested positive for coronavirus. Satyendar Jain was tested the second time for COVID-19 as his fever worsened. The 55-year-old minister was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in Delhi on Tuesday.

Jain was admitted to the hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing. Jain had tested negative in  the first COVID-19 testing. Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi also diagnosed with coronavirus. Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Negative for COVID-19.

Tweet by ANI:

On June 9, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also tested for the novel coronavirus after he complained of mild fever and sore throat. His reports showed that he did not have the infection.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have risen drastically in the past few days. Till now, 44,688 people have contracted the deadly virus. COVID-19 also claimed 1,837 lives. Currently, there are 26,351 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 08:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Atishi Coronavirus COVID 19 Delhi Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
You might also like
Four Indian Army Personnel, Who Were Critically Injured in Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops, Are Stable, Army Sources: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020
News

Four Indian Army Personnel, Who Were Critically Injured in Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops, Are Stable, Army Sources: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020
Cancel CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2020, Use Internal Assessments For Results: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
Education

Cancel CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2020, Use Internal Assessments For Results: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
Shahid Afridi Conducts Live Session With Fans After Being Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Asks Fans to Take Care (Watch Video)
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Conducts Live Session With Fans After Being Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Asks Fans to Take Care (Watch Video)
Indian Railways Deploys 960 COVID Care Coaches in Delhi and 4 States Including UP to Fight Coronavirus, Doctors & Paramedics to Be Provided by State Governments
News

Indian Railways Deploys 960 COVID Care Coaches in Delhi and 4 States Including UP to Fight Coronavirus, Doctors & Paramedics to Be Provided by State Governments
Solidarity Cup Schedule: Check Out Teams, Squads and Rules of Cricket South Africa’s New Format 3TC
Cricket

Solidarity Cup Schedule: Check Out Teams, Squads and Rules of Cricket South Africa’s New Format 3TC
Sonu Sood's Fan Slits Arm To Grab His Attention, Actor Begs Fans To Not Pull Such Stunts (View Post)
Bollywood

Sonu Sood's Fan Slits Arm To Grab His Attention, Actor Begs Fans To Not Pull Such Stunts (View Post)
Supreme Court Stays Telangana HC's Order to Conduct COVID-19 Tests on Dead Bodies, Calls it 'Premature' Decision
News

Supreme Court Stays Telangana HC's Order to Conduct COVID-19 Tests on Dead Bodies, Calls it 'Premature' Decision
PM-CMs Meet on Coronavirus Pandemic: 'Expansion of Health Infrastructure Should be Our Utmost Priority,' Says PM Narendra Modi
News

PM-CMs Meet on Coronavirus Pandemic: 'Expansion of Health Infrastructure Should be Our Utmost Priority,' Says PM Narendra Modi
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement