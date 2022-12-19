New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Monday moved a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule-267 to discuss the Grant of 'Special Status' to Bihar.

In a letter addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jha said, "As you are aware that Bihar has been rated at the bottom of almost all indicators of development by NITI Aayog which should be a matter of collective concern for the entire nation."

Also Read | CEO of Google @sundarpichai Called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The persistent status of Bihar among the bottom-performing states should also be a matter of collective national anxiety, the letter stated.

"It is in this backdrop I request you to suspend all other business for the day by invoking rule 29 of the 'Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States' and the house must have a wider discussion on granting special status to Bihar," the letter further stated.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022: iPhone 13 Available at Unbelievable Price During Pre-Christmas Offers, Details Here.

The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December 7 and will continue till December 29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)