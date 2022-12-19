New Delhi, December 19 : As the winter holiday season is already here, e-commerce platform Flipkart has come with its ‘Big Saving Days’ amid various other winter sales online. The Flipkart Big Saving Days is a 6-day long sale with big offers, and this can be your perfect opportunity to gift yourself or your loved ones an Apple iPhone 13.

The Apple iPhone 13 is being offered with big discounts during the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days. Apart from discount, there’s also exchange and bank offers with which you can purchase a brand new iPhone 13 at a very attractive price. Read on, to find all details. iPhone 15 Ultra Price: Apple's Upcoming Smartphone Likely To Launch at Starting Price of $1,299 Due to Rising Production Costs.

Get Your Apple iPhone 13 At Very Attractive Price During Flipkart Big Saving Days:

Below Are The Deals With Which You Can Buy an iPhone 13 With Hefty Price Slash:

The Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB storage is originally comes with an expensive tag of Rs 69,900, but Flipkart is offering a flat cash discount of Rs 7,000 on the price tag bring the price down to 62,999. Flipkart is also offering a 10% discount for the SBI Bank card customers, while there is a 5% cashback for the Flipkart Axis Bank card holders There are also exchange offers on the Apple iPhone 13, with which you can get a discount of up to Rs 17,500. The final exchange value will depend on the make and model of your old smartphone that you are exchanging while buying the iPhone 13.

By combining these above offers, you can actually bring down the price of the Apple iPhone 13 128GB variant to Rs 45,499, which is an unbelievable tag for the model. Apple iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3 and macOS Ventura 13.2 Update Betas Add Support for Apple ID Security Keys.

Moreover, Flipkart is also offering giving easy buying options for the iphone 13, such as standard EMI as well as no-cost EMI options to further make the purchase of the iPhone 13 easier on the pocket.

The Apple iPhones have been always the choice of the rich and famous in India, but more recently a lot of premium and even mid-rage smartphone buyers are opting for iPhones, given their sheer quality, durability and features.

The iPhone 13 comes powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, flaunts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, stunning camera performance at the back and front along with a long battery life. It runs on iOS 15 OS and that is eligible for the latest iOS 16 upgrade and comes with its well-known water and dust-resistant durable built along with ceramic shield protection, and several impressive features, making it an enticing buy.

