New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Advocate Suman Jyoti Khaitan, counsel for businessman Robert Vadra, on Tuesday addressed the media through a virtual press conference to clarify his client's absence from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) appearance in a money laundering case.

Khaitan, speaking via Zoom, said recent media reports wrongly implied that Vadra was evading ED summons.

"These reports are misleading. Vadra developed flu-like symptoms and was advised to undergo a COVID-19 test, which he has taken. He is following all necessary health precautions," Khaitan stated.

Reaffirming Vadra's cooperation with the investigation, Khaitan said, "He has willingly offered to join the probe through virtual mode and has previously submitted voluminous documentation to the ED."

The lawyer further stated that Vadra's prior appearances, including a three-day questioning in April in a separate money laundering case linked to a 2008 Haryana land deal.

Khaitan also disclosed that Vadra plans to travel abroad later this month to attend his daughter's graduation ceremony, but remains open to participating in the ED probe either before or after the trip.

Vadra, the husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was summoned by the ED recently in connection with a case involving UK-based arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. Sources said Vadra sought a deferment of the summons and will be given a new date for recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In 2023, the ED filed a chargesheet alleging that Bhandari purchased and renovated a property at 12, Bryanston Square, London, on Vadra's instructions and with his financial support--an allegation Vadra strongly denies. He has dismissed the case as a "political witch hunt" aimed at "harassing him for political reasons."

The agency is also probing Vadra in another money laundering matter linked to land transactions in Bikaner, Rajasthan, where he and his mother have previously been questioned. (ANI)

