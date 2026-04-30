India News | Rohit Pawar Backs Ambadas Danve as MVA's MLC Pick; Says Uddhav Thackeray Chose 'Shiv Sainik' over Himself

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi will support Ambadas Danve as its MLC candidate, adding that Uddhav Thackeray chose to nominate a party worker instead of taking the seat himself. Pawar praised Danve's performance as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council and added that both (NCP-SCP) and Congress leaders are expected to finalise their stance within a day.

Speaking to reporters, Rohit Pawar said, "We had expected that the most senior leader, Uddhav Thackeray, would get the seat for MLC there, but he himself decided that instead, he would put a Shiv Sainik forward. Danve ji has done good work as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council. We, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, will definitely support Ambadas Danve. Our leaders will play their role in this matter, and the Congress will also play its role on this by this evening or tomorrow."

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Earlier, Rohit Pawar remembered his uncle and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, late Ajit Pawar, amid bye-elections in the Baramati Assembly constituency.

The Baramati seat fell vacant after Ajit Pawar passed away in a plane crash on January 28. His wife and Maharashtra Deputy CM, Sunetra Pawar, is contesting on an NCP ticket.

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Pawar cast his vote at the polling booth at Zilla Parishad Primary School in Pimpli Village.

Speaking to reporters, Rohit Pawar noted the lack of joy on a usual polling day, as Baramati had lost one of its more towering figures. Rohit also expressed confidence in Sunetra Pawar receiving a huge mandate.

He told reporters, "This election is very emotional. People are emotional because their leader is no more. Ajit Dada was a popular leader in the state and considered the constituency his family. We are confident that Sunetra Pawar will win by a record margin."

After Congress withdrew the candidacy of Akash More, Sunetra Pawar is all set to be a part of the Legislative Assembly, fulfilling the condition of holding the Deputy CM seat.

However, on paper at least, the elections are not a clear walkover for Sunetra, who is contesting against newly formed New Rashtriya Samaj Party candidate RY Gutukade, Hindustan Janta Party's Satish Kadam, and 20 independent candidates. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)