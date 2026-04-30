West Bengal Election 2026 Result Predictions by Phalodi Satta Bazar: Who Will Win, TMC or BJP?

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Voting for both phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections has concluded, with strong participation across the state. The first phase, held on April 23, recorded over 92 percent turnout, while the second phase on April 29 saw 89.99 percent voter turnout by 5 pm.

The high turnout has prompted both the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to express confidence in forming the next government. West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026: Tight Race Likely As Matrize Gives BJP Edge; Check Seat Projections.

Phalodi Satta Bazar Signals TMC Advantage

Early projections from the Phalodi betting market suggest an advantage for the TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee. Based on trends from 156 seats in the first phase, the market estimates the TMC could secure between 158 and 161 seats.

The BJP is projected to win between 127 and 130 seats, indicating a closely contested election. The Congress-Left alliance is expected to remain on the margins, according to these projections. However, the satta bazar is an informal and unregulated betting market, and its forecasts are speculative rather than based on scientific sampling. Did Centre Hike Petrol and Diesel Prices During Final Hours of West Bengal Election? Govt Debunks Fake Viral Order.

Comparison With 2021 Results

In the previous assembly elections held in 2021, the TMC secured a decisive victory with 216 seats and around 48 percent vote share. The BJP emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and approximately 38 percent vote share. The current projections indicate a significantly tighter race, with the TMC still ahead but by a narrower margin than in the last election.

Following the first phase of voting, Mamata Banerjee said the high turnout reflects public support for her party. She framed the election as a fight to protect people’s rights.

She also warned that a BJP victory could lead to the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), suggesting that these concerns contributed to the large voter turnout.

Awaiting Exit Polls For Clearer Picture

With polling now complete, attention has shifted to exit polls, which are expected to provide the first structured indication of voter preferences.

While the Phalodi satta bazar projections have generated early discussion, exit polls are typically based on broader data collection and are considered more reliable indicators of electoral trends.

The final outcome, however, will only be known once official counting is completed, as both the TMC and BJP continue to project confidence in securing victory in West Bengal.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18, ABPLive), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 08:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).