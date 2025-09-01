New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, convened a Roundtable Conference on Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G): Progress and SBM-G Next Phase at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The meeting brought together State Ministers, Special Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Chief Secretaries, Chief Secretaries, Secretaries and Mission Directors from 28 States/UTs to review progress, identify challenges, and chart the next phase of rural sanitation.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil in his keynote address, praised collective achievements and stressed innovation, waste-to-energy, and climate-resilient sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a press release.

He reiterated that SBM-G and JJM together are taking us forward towards sustainable sanitation and water security. With JJM, every rural household is receiving safe tap water, but this also brings the enhanced responsibility of managing greywater under SBM-G. The ODF Plus Model is not just about numbers; it is about quality of life, health, and dignity for rural families. The way forward is to shape villages that integrate climate resilience, resource management, and innovation.

As we expand tap water under JJM, SBM-G ensures effective greywater management, and with 'Jal Shakti Abhiyaan- Catch the Rain', rainwater harvesting leading to water security becomes our collective duty. At the SBM-G Roundtable, he underlined how sanitation and water are inseparable, whilst SBM-G ensures clean villages, JJM delivers safe tap water, and Catch the Rain helps us harvest every drop. Together, these missions are building a healthy, sustainable, and water-secure Bharat, all of which will help India achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Minister of State, V Somanna during his Address said that the credit of SBM-G goes to the collective action of State/UTs, Panchayats, and communities. He said while the progress achieved under SBM-G is commendable, the way ahead must focus on deepening behaviour change, strengthening O&M systems & empowering youth & women as leaders of Swachhata. He highlighted embracing innovation and persistence, with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas at the core. He also recommended continued engagement of sanitation workers and Village Water Sanitation Committees (VWSCs) in this mission.

Ashok K K Meena, Secretary-DDWS highlighted that the mission's future rests on data-driven, citizen-centric and locally owned reliable data. From Panchayats to VWSCs, women leaders to children should act as change agents with community ownership at the heart of SBMG.

He emphasised the importance of collaborative learning and digital tools as pointers, guiding us towards Sampoorna Swachhata.

Kamal Kishore Soan, Additional Secretary & Mission Director (JJM & SBM-G), stressed on the need for verified data and regular field reviews.

He highlighted that dashboards must not just reflect data but be a platform reflective of the reality on ground. Sanitation, he underlined, is never 'done' but it is a daily habit. During his session, he reiterated that the road ahead would include maintaining assets, ensuring credible data, and keeping communities engaged.

Some of the major achievements of the SBM-G include 81 percent villages now ODF Plus Model Villages with 91 percent of all villages have Greywater Management systems; 84 percent of all villages have Solid Waste Management systems and 67 percent blocks saturated with Plastic Waste Management coverage

Expansion of GOBARdhan biogas plants, with11 States/UTs reporting their plants operating at 80-100 percent of their designed capacity.

Other achievements include promotion of the Swachh Sujal Gaon campaign and WASH curriculum integration in national and state boards across all State/UTs

The concerns of low fund utilisation, pending policies on O&M and FSM along with functionality were discussed with all State/UTs.

The SBM-G roundtable included a session on best practices from Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha and West Bengal.

Himachal Pradesh presented the cluster-based solid waste management model in Dharamshala, Odisha highlighted the women-led waste management and Su-Nano e-vehicles in Sundargarh. Bihar shared the "Kabadmandi" digital platform and Digital Communication and Monitoring System(DCMD), Karnataka demonstrated GOBARdhan, FSTP and greywater management models, Gujarat presented ODF+ models led by women and large-scale biogas initiatives, Mizoram highlighted Children's Sanitation Clubs and CSC with shop model, Jharkhand shared its Gobardhan biogas plants in Sahibganj's riverine areas, Maharashtra showcased the Tiger Biofilter greywater treatment technology in Satara, Chhattisgarh presented the faecal sludge treatment model of Patora Gram Panchayat, Madhya Pradesh highlighted the "Wash on Wheels" mobile toilet cleaning service, Assam shared its IEC and climate resilient initiative including floating toilets, while West Bengal presented its plastic waste management model through using plastic waste for road construction.

These experiences reflect how SBM-G has become a people's movement for sustainable sanitation in rural India.

The brainstorming session deliberated the next phase may include sustaining ODF Model Gains, by building on Swachh Sujal Gaon, enhancing visual cleanliness, and moving towards complete waste management solutions as key pillars for a Viksit Bharat.

During the concluding remarks, MoJS appreciated the suggestions given by the State Ministers and officials. (ANI)

