School Assembly News Headlines Today, 2 September: Reading news headlines during school assembly holds great significance as it helps students stay informed, develop awareness, and connect with the world beyond textbooks. Assemblies are an essential part of school life, and including news updates ensures that students begin their day with knowledge of current events in areas such as national, international, sports, business, and entertainment. This habit encourages curiosity, critical thinking, and the ability to form opinions about what is happening in society. For September 2, 2025, check and read these important national, international, sports, entertainment and business stories during morning school assembly.

National News For School Assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 4th edition of Semicon India on September 2 in New Delhi.

on September 2 in New Delhi. A fresh low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to form around September 2, bringing widespread heavy to very heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds to Odisha.

From September 1 to September 7, primary and middle schools in Ranchi district observe Nutrition Week.

International News For School Assembly

US airline bookings for Labor Day weekend are up about 2% compared to last year, signaling a significant increase in domestic travel.

A powerful magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck just east of Jalalabad, killing hundreds and devastating remote villages.

China is organising a grand military parade on September 3 in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Sports News For School Assembly

The 75th Junior National Basketball Championship is set to begin on September 2 in Ludhiana.

In a landmark move, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that prize money for the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup will surpass that of the men's edition.

In a move reflecting modern sensibilities, FIDE has updated its dress code, now permitting jeans at the prestigious Grand Swiss and Women's Grand Swiss chess tournaments.

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stunned fans with a lean, almost unrecognisable look while promoting his new A24 biopic The Smashing Machine.

The Venice Film Festival buzz continues with celebrity arrivals lighting up the red carpets.

During filming in New York for The Devil Wears Prada 2, Anne Hathaway politely requested that paparazzi keep a calm environment.

Business News For School Assembly

After tumbling to a record low of INR 88.31/USD, the Indian rupee remains weak.

GST collections in August rose 6.5% year-on-year to ₹1.86 lakh crore, below July’s ₹1.96 lakh crore.

In response to a government ban on real-money online gaming, Mobile Premier League (MPL) plans to lay off approximately 60 percent of its India-based workforce.

News reading instils discipline, confidence, and clarity in speech, especially for those who take turns presenting in front of peers and teachers. Students improve their general knowledge, vocabulary, and communication skills by listening to news headlines daily. It also teaches them the value of being responsible citizens who remain updated about important issues.

