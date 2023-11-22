New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): In a midnight operation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) resolved a passenger's distressing ordeal on Train No. 22997 (Jhalawar City to Shri Ganganagar Express) on November 20, said an official statement from the RPF.

Gayatri Bishnoi, a vigilant traveller on board the train, reported a distressing incident involving three passengers on the train who were consuming alcohol and engaging in abusive and threatening behaviour, particularly towards women.

Swiftly responding to her complaint, the RPF took decisive action, apprehending the culprits and ensuring the safety of all passengers.

The complaint was received through Rail Madad at 00:17 hrs and RPF Kota Division immediately contacted the complainant Bishnoi at 00:26 hrs, following which the complaint was swiftly forwarded to Jodhpur Division at 00:30 hrs, read the statement further.

Despite the train departing Makrana Junction station at 00:28 hrs, Bishnoi was promptly attended to on the train's arrival at Degana at 01:02 hrs.

The three offenders were deboarded at Degana Station by RPF, followed by the initiation of prosecution against them under the provisions of the Railway Act.

Contrary to claims in the circulated video of the situation, the prompt and effective response during the late hours at the very next stoppage of the train and booking the culprits, underscores the RPF's dedication to ensuring a secure and comfortable travel experience for railway passengers, mentioned the statement.

The RPF emphasized its commitment to women's safety through initiatives like "Meri Saheli" and other timely interventions that have significantly reduced crimes against women in recent years.

Reported cases decreased from 547 in 2019 to 306 in 2023 till date, including a notable drop in serious offences. (ANI)

