Bengaluru, Apr 4 (PTI) Election duty officials on Tuesday seized 8.6 kg of gold worth Rs 1.47 crore and cash of Rs 3.37 crore in Bengaluru.

In its daily bulletin, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka said the flying squad and police seized gold worth Rs 1.47 crore in C V Raman Nagar constituency whereas the Income Tax Department seized Rs 3.37 crore cash in Padmanabha Nagar constituency. This besides, 47,030 litres of liquor was seized.

Cumulatively, cash worth Rs 17.36 crore, 3.28 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 22.35 crore, 82.85 kg drugs worth Rs 42.66 lakh, 22.691 kg gold worth Rs 8.51 crore and 93.563 kg silver worth Rs 65.19 lakh and freebies worth Rs 11.79 crore were seized.

The worth of total seizures made by all the teams together since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect includes cash, material, liquor, drug, etc of about Rs 61 crore, the bulletin said.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10.

