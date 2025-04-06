Agartala(Tripura) [India], April 6 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized the government's commitment to honouring the contributions of individuals who have elevated the state's reputation through their exceptional work. He underscored the importance of ensuring that their legacies are not forgotten.

"The pioneer of modern sculpture in the state is Bipul Kanti Saha. He is one of the talented children in this state. Due to his tireless hard work and dedication, the art of sculpture here has been appreciated across the world. Such personalities can never be forgotten. They will inspire the next generation to move forward," said CM Saha.

CM Saha said this while inaugurating the 3-day-long Bipul Kanti Saha State Art & Craft Festival at Government Art and Craft College, Lichubagan, organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that Rs. 3 crore has been allocated in the budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 for musical instrument workshops for tribals across the state.

The festival will include a drawing competition, cultural programs, and discussion meetings with eminent personalities from the state's art world. Ten organizations, including Lalit Kala Academy, Government College of Fine Arts, and Karu Kala Utsav, have opened exhibition stalls.

Explaining the significance of the program, the Chief Minister said, "The talented children of the state who have taken the name of this state to the peak of fame should not be forgotten. The current government is trying to give due respect to all these personalities. Even though they have disappeared, their works, thoughts, and consciousness can inspire the next generation to develop the art and culture of the state in a large way. Although various forms of art were practised in the royal family of the state of Tripura, they were beyond the reach of the public."

He said that eminent personalities like Bipul Kanti Saha have successfully brought this art and culture to the general public of the state.

"Apart from technology, the way the renowned personalities of the state have created their art and culture is simply unimaginable. One can feel a sense of satisfaction by honouring such personalities," said CM Saha.

The Chief Minister also said that the resources for survival are hidden in the culture and tradition of any nation.

"Only if we are aware of our own talent, the excellence of the culture and heritage of the state will increase further. Only if we are in the vicinity of culture, the youth will remain free from the clutches of addiction," he said.

Special Secretary of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Debapriya Bardhan; Director of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Bimbisar Bhattacharya; Subrata Chakraborty, Vice Chairman of the State-Level Cultural Advisory Committee; Abhijit Bhattacharya, Acting Principal of the Government Arts and Crafts College; and Dipika Saha, wife of renowned sculptor Bipul Kanti Saha, were present. (ANI)

