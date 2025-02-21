India News | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives in Guwahati on Six-day Tour

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Guwahati on Friday on a six-day visit during which he will interact with members and deliberate on strengthening the organisation.

Agency News PTI| Feb 21, 2025 09:30 PM IST
India News | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives in Guwahati on Six-day Tour

Guwahati, Feb 21 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Guwahati on Friday on a six-day visit during which he will interact with members and deliberate on strengthening the organisation.

The trip is part of Bhagwat's tour of different regions of the country, coinciding with the centenary year of the organisation, RSS's north Assam chief spokesperson (‘prachar pramukh') Kishore Shivam said.

He will be attending a meeting of the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti at Amingaon, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on Saturday, and address RSS workers at another meeting the next day.

Bhagwat is also scheduled to attend meetings at two branches of the RSS in the city and deliberate on how to popularise the group's thrust areas like social harmony, civic responsibilities, protection of environment and promotion of local products.

The RSS chief will also be holding meetings with office bearers of the organisation and leave for Arunachal Pradesh on February 26, Shivam said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

