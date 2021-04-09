Nagpur, April 9: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested coronavirus positive and he has been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, sources said on Friday.

Bhagwat has been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of the facility and he is stable, hospital sources said. He is under observation, they said. Maharashtra Reports 58,993 New COVID-10 Cases, 301 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Mumbai Adds Over 9,000 Coronavirus Infections In A Day.

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के परमपूजनीय सरसंघचालक डॉ. मोहनजी भागवत आज दोपहर कोरोना पॉज़ीटिव हुये है। अभी उन्हें कोरोना के सामान्य लक्षण हैं तथा वे सामान्य जाँच और सावधानी के नाते नागपुर के किंग्ज़वे अस्पताल में भर्ती हुए हैं। — RSS (@RSSorg) April 9, 2021

An RSS functionary confirmed that Bhagwat has tested positive for the viral infection.

