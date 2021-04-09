Nagpur, April 9: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested coronavirus positive and he has been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, sources said on Friday.

Bhagwat has been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of the facility and he is stable, hospital sources said. He is under observation, they said. Maharashtra Reports 58,993 New COVID-10 Cases, 301 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Mumbai Adds Over 9,000 Coronavirus Infections In A Day.

An RSS functionary confirmed that Bhagwat has tested positive for the viral infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)