Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) Maharashtra on Friday reported 58,993 new cases of coronavirus, which pushed its overall tally to 32,88,540, while the death of 301 patients took the toll to 57,329, the state health department said.

The state has been recording more than 55,000 cases over the past few days.

The highest single-day spike of 59,907 cases was reported on April 7.

With a record number of 2,45,707 tests conducted during the day, the count of people who have been tested so far in the state has grown to 2,16,31,258.

Of the total number, 15.2per cent have tested positive for the virus.

The state's recovery rate is 81.96 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent, it said.

Mumbai city registered a one-day spike of 9,202 cases.

Mumbai division, comprising Mumbai city and its satellite towns, saw 18,408 cases and 52 deaths. This took the total number of cases there to 10,45,980 and death toll to 20,939.

With 45,391 patients getting discharge from hospitals during the day, the recovery count rose to 26,95,148.

There are 5,34,603 active cases in the state at present.

Currently,26,95,065 people are in home quarantine and 24,157 in institutional quarantine.

Of the 301 deaths reported on Friday, 158 had occurred in the last 48 hours, the health department said in a statement.

Pune division saw 11,862cases, including 5,714 in Pune city and 2,026 in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Nagpur division reported 10,335 new cases, including 4492 in Nagpur city alone, while Kolhapur division reported 774 cases, Aurangabad division 2,851 cases, Latur division 4,472 cases, Akola division 1,916 cases and Nashik division 8,375 cases.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held meetings with private hospitals and representatives of the diamond industry over the pandemic situation.

The weekend lockdown announced as part of the curbs to break the virus chain came into force from Friday night.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total number of cases 32,88,540, deaths 57,329, recoveries 26,95,148, active 5,34,603, total tests 2,16,31,258.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)