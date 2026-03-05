Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was recently photographed in high spirits on the set of his upcoming war drama, Battle of Galwan. The appearance has provided a sense of relief to fans following a stressful period for the actor, whose father, legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, was recently hospitalised. Salman Khan Shifts ‘Battle of Galwan’ Shoot to Mehboob Studio Amid Father Salim Khan’s Hospitalisation? Here’s What We Know.

Salman Khan Resumes ‘Battle of Galwan’ Shoot - See Post

LATEST: Megastar Salman Khan on the Sets Of Battle Of Galwan! He hasn't looked this good since kbkj days... In this tough time he's shooting and giving his best!❤️#SalmanKhan #BattlOfGalwan pic.twitter.com/iZoONBW1Vl — Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) March 4, 2026

Set Photos Go Viral

The viral images show Khan smiling broadly while posing with a group of young actors dressed in Indian Army uniforms. The actor balanced a casual look in a simple t-shirt and a black shirt across different shots, appearing relaxed despite juggling heavy professional and personal responsibilities.

LATEST: Megastar Salman Khan on the sets of Battle of Galwan! Looking incredibly handsome while shooting and giving his best even in tough times ❤️🔥#SalmanKhan #BattleOfGalwan pic.twitter.com/PKAHMIaa6A — Sachin Tyagi (@yourstyagi_) March 4, 2026

LATEST: Megastar Salman Khan at the Sets of Battle of Galwan! Movie introduction action sequence shoot is going on right now. I'm sure every fan will be happy to see Salman Smile!#SalmanKhan #BattleOfGalwan pic.twitter.com/VFoG4Yh6iY — 👑𝕻𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖈𝖊 (@ibeing_raj) March 4, 2026

Salim Khan Hospitalised

The upbeat mood on set follows reports of a significant health scare for 90-year-old Salim Khan. The veteran writer was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on February 17, 2026, after suffering a minor brain hemorrhage. To remain close to his father during the recovery process, Salman Khan reportedly requested that the production team shift the filming schedule. Key sequences, including a large-scale song shoot, were moved from Film City to Mehboob Studio, located just minutes away from both the hospital and Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments. Salman Khan’s ‘Battle of Galwan’ Postponed Due to THIS Reason?

Aamir Khan Shares Salim Khan Health Update

Industry peers, including Aamir Khan, have shared encouraging updates regarding Salim Khan’s condition. "Alvira ji (Salman's sister) tells me every day that his health is improving," Aamir recently told the media, noting that while the elder Khan remained in the ICU for observation, he was stable and out of danger.

About 'Battle of Galwan'

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is among the most anticipated films of 2026. The patriotic action drama stars Salman Khan as Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer who led Indian troops during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The film also features Chitrangda Singh, marking her first on-screen collaboration with Salman Khan alongside supporting actors Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia and Harshil Shah. Initially slated for April, the film is now scheduled for a grand theatrical release on August 14, 2026, to coincide with the Independence Day weekend. Salman Khan To Begin Shooting ‘Battle of Galwan’ in Ladakh, Shoot in Mumbai ‘Cancelled’ —Here’s the Reason Why.

Industry and Fan Reactions

The images of a smiling Salman Khan have trended across social media platforms, with many admirers praising his resilience. "Every admirer of Salman would be relieved to see him looking cheerful again," one fan commented, while others noted his dedication to completing the project without disrupting the production timeline. With filming nearing completion, director Apoorva Lakhia is expected to begin a rigorous post-production phase involving heavy visual effects to recreate the high-altitude terrain of Ladakh.

