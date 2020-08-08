Bhopal, Aug 8 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will hold a dialogue with senior swayamsewaks during his two-day visit to the Madhya Pradesh capital beginning Saturday night, a Sangh functionary has said.

Bhagwat will hold discussions with senior functionaries of Madhya Bharat and Malwa Prants (regions) on Sunday at Thengdi Bhawan here, said Madhya Bharat Prant media coordinator Om Prakash Sisodia.

Also Read | Railway MoS Suresh Angadi Inaugurates 'Malgudi Museum' That Has Been Constructed by Restoring Old Station Building at Arasalu in Shivamogga: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

He said the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief would leave Bhopal on Monday.

Bhagwat is likely to discuss welfare-related work being done by swayamsevaks during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Also Read | Idukki Landslide: Death Toll Rises to 26, Confirms Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

He will also throw light on welfare plans to be implemented, Sisodia said.

Another functionary said COVID-19 prevention protocols will be followed during Bhagwat's meeting at Thengdi Bhawan, and that few people have been invited.

Madhya Bharat and Malwa Pranths come under the Madhya Kshetra of the RSS, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)