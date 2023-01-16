New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will address a meeting at Shaheed Minar ground in Kolkata on 23 January, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The program will be organized at the Shaheed Minar ground in Kolkata.

Dr. Mohan Bhagwat will address the program organized by Sangh, Sangh chief can give an important message on sensitive issues like amended citizenship law, and birth control bill. Preparations for this meeting are going on in full swing.

According to Sangh sources, Mohan Bhagwat will talk about Netaji's ideology, and vision, and how he fought for the freedom of the country. Thousands of volunteers from across the state will participate in the program. They say that Bhagwat is expected to arrive in Calcutta on January 18.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement.

Subhash Chandra Bose is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident. (ANI)

