New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Ruckus erupted on Monday at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre during a special meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the discussion on the Revised budget estimates 2023-24.

Opposition MLAs were heard chanting slogans "Mayor madam Haaye Haaye."

However, Delhi MCD mayor, Shelly Oberoi urged everyone to remain silent and be seated so that the proceedings could further take place.

"I don't want to adjourn; it will spoil everything. A lot of things are pending so please everyone remain silent," she said.

Earlier on January 30, proceedings of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's special assembly session were suspended until Tuesday following the commotion inside the house by BJP councillors demanding the formation of a standing committee.

BJP councillors have accused the AAP government and Delhi Mayor of trying to evade standing committee elections and they allege the AAP is aware that it is not in a position to get a majority in the polls as many of its councillors will not vote for the party.

Ruckus ensued after BJP councillors displayed banners that read 'Sthayi Samiti Gathan Karo' (Set up a Standing Committee) and raised slogans.

Earlier, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi had approached the Supreme Court with a plea to grant the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) the authority to perform the functions of the Standing Committee until the committee is officially formed.

Meanwhile, reacting to the ruckus created by BJP councillors, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said, "meeting of the House was called today. But like always, BJP councillors did not allow the House meeting to continue. We always appeal to BJP councillors that the House meeting should proceed peacefully."

"The Leader of the House, Mukesh Goyal, will present the final budget in the House after amendments on February 8. MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti presented the budget in the House for approval in December. (ANI)

