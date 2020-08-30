Aizawl, Aug 30 (PTI) The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram has registered a thumping victory in the village council (VC) and local council (LC) elections by emerging victorious in 324 VCs and 262 LCs, the poll panel said. Polling was conducted in 550 VCs and 381 LCs on August 27. According to results announced by the Mizoram State Election Commission on Saturday night, the MNF won 58.91 per cent of VCs and 84.75 per cent of LCs. Though the existing number of VCs was 558, polling was deferred in 8 VCs, and 24 out of the 83 LCs, to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus after locally transmitted cases were reported in such areas, the SEC said. Results in 12 VCs were declared uncontested, it said. Of the 550 VCs where polling was held on August 27, the Congress won 96 VCs (17.45 per cent).

The main opposition, the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), which contested election for the first time after being registered as a political party in July 2019 won 38 VCs (6.91 per cent) while 23 VCs (4.18 per cent) went to independent candidates.

Also Read | Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Tests For COVID-19, Admitted in Hospital.

There was no clear majority in 69 VCs (12.55 per cent).

In the local councils polls, the MNF won 50 (84.75 per cent) out of 59 LCs to come ahead of the Congress, which won 4 LCs (6.78 per cent), and ZPM -1 .

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves to 76.61%, Over 27 Lakh Patients Recover.

Results in 4 LCs ended in a draw.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)