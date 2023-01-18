Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): In the first major event in Noida on the G20 Summit this year, the 'Run for G20' event will be organised at the Noida Stadium on January 21.

The event which will take place from 8-9 am, will be flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Several prominent personalities and organisations in the district will participate in the race.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY held a meeting with all the departmental officers during which he ordered officials to start making preparations for the event.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Similar events on the G20 Summit will be organised in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra and Gautam Budh Nagar."

"The outline of the programme will be prepared after holding consultations with the Ministry of External Affairs," he added.

He said several programmes were being organised for increasing public awareness about the summit.

"To raise public awareness, we have organised a grand rally with the public's participation. Apart from this, District Investors Summit will also be organised on January 20, at the Reliance level," he said.

He further said CM Yogi has ordered a grand celebration on Uttar Pradesh Day.

"The Uttar Pradesh Day will be celebrated from January 24-26. Chief Minister Adityanath has ordered a grand celebration," he said. (ANI)

