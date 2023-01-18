New Delhi, January 18: A group of transgenders helped a woman deliver baby after she experienced labour pain onboard the Howrah-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The woman, a resident of Sheikhpura district in Bihar was travelling on the Howrah-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express. She experienced the pain soon after the train left Jasidih station. Drunken Doctor Attempts To Deliver Baby in Gujarat Hospital, Mother and Infant Dies.

The incident took place in Jamui district of Bihar on Monday. Even before the passengers, including the female ones, could realise what was happening, the transgenders took her to the washroom and helped her deliver a baby boy. Mizoram MLA ZR Thiamsanga Helps Woman Deliver Baby as Doctor Was on Leave.

The woman gave birth to a healthy child and the transgenders gave their blessings to the newborn. They suggested the woman to see a doctor and also offered her financial help for the same.

Transgenders are generally stigmatised by the society. However, their gesture in this matter is being appreciated by the people.

