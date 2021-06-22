Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) The Indian rupee depreciated 27 paise to close at 74.37 against the US dollar on Tuesday in its second straight day of losses following a stronger dollar overseas and elevated crude oil prices.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened weak at 74.18 against the American currency, lost further ground and finally closed at 74.37, showing a fall of 27 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 74.10.

The local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 74.05 and a low of 74.40 against the greenback during the trading session.

The domestic currency has now lost 51 paise in two days.

"Indian rupee traded lower following stronger dollar and higher crude oil prices. The dollar index regains some composure and edges higher to the 92 area ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Powell's testimony later tonight. Elsewhere, Brent crude oil has been trading near psychological level of USD 75 barrel," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Parmar further noted that spot USD-INR is expected to trade with positive bias as it has surpassed the resistance of 74.30 and is now open for 74.80 level while continuing to find support around 73.70.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.22 per cent to 92.09.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 14.25 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 52,588.71, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 26.25 points or 0.17 per cent to 15,772.75.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.72 per cent to USD 74.36 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,244.71 crore, as per exchange data.

"The Indian Rupee depreciated against the US dollar on Tuesday extending from Monday's losses as the dollar index continued its climb ahead of the Federal Reserve chairman's testimony before lawmakers tonight," said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

The rupee fell to a near two-month low of 74.39 earlier in the session likely on importers' dollar demand, he added.

The US dollar was trading in the green on Tuesday afternoon in Asia, while US benchmark treasury yields softened.

Regional currencies were weak, while softer crude oil prices capped further depreciation, Iyer said.

"Indian Rupee depreciated amid strong dollar and muted domestic market sentiments. Further, rupee slipped on surge in crude oil prices. Additionally, traders remained cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve Chairman's testimony for guidance," said Saif Mukadam, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

However, sharp fall was prevented as number of COVID-19 cases in India continued to decline.

India reported daily new COVID-19 cases below the 1 lakh-mark for the 14th consecutive day. Rupee may trade in the range of 73.55 to 74.50 in next couple of sessions, Mukadam noted.

