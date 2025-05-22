Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): The Rustamji Institute of Technology, operated by the Border Security Force (BSF), commemorated the birth anniversary of its founder, late Padma Vibhushan awardee---KF Rustamji, with a series of commemorative events.

The celebrations began early in the morning with a Tri-Colour Rally, which saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and members of the BSF.

The rally commenced from the institute campus and culminated at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium within the Border Security Force (BSF) Academy at Tekanpur. Various BSF units stationed at the academy also joined the event.

Dr Shamsher Singh, IPS, Additional Director General and Director of the BSF Academy, flagged off the rally.

It was also attended by Cyrus Rustamji, son of late KF Rustamji; RK Choudhary, retired Inspector General; Arvind Saxena, IPS, IG, Gwalior Range; along with other senior officers and BSF personnel.

All units along the route extended a warm welcome to the rally participants. A special tribute was paid to BSF personnel who were martyred during Operation Sindoor, marking a solemn moment in the day's proceedings.

Following the rally, a formal function was held at the Kautilya Auditorium, where Dr. Shamsher Singh paid floral tribute to the founder and addressed the gathering.

He encouraged students to pursue innovation and take inspiration from the exemplary life of Rustamji.

Cyrus Rustamji, invited as the Chief Guest, reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to supporting the Rustamji Institute in all its initiatives. RK Choudhary, retired IG, accompanied him.

Later, Cyrus Rustamji visited the institute, engaging in meaningful discussions about academic and institutional development with students and faculty.

He also expressed confidence that the institute would continue to scale new heights of excellence under the capable leadership of AK Arya, DIG and Chief Administrator, and Commandant Manish Chandra, Principal. (ANI)

