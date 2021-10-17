Wardha, Oct 17 (PTI) Gandhians on Sunday embarked on the 'Sevagram Sabarmati Sandesh Yatra' from Sevagram Ashram in Wardha in Maharashtra to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat opposing the redevelopment of the latter.

Also Read | JEE Advanced Result 2021: Slum Boy Cracks JEE in Odisha, Secures 367th Rank in the Economical Weaker Section Category.

Sanjoy Singha, convener of the yatra said the march will reach Ahmedabad on October 23 after passing through Amravati, Akola, Khamgaon, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Amalner, Dhule, Nandurbar and Bardoli, and it will end on October 24 at Sabarmati Ashram.

Also Read | Kerala Rains: Heavy Rainfall to Continue in Flood-Affected State for More 3-4 Days, Says IMD.

"Inter-religious prayer meetings, seminars, public dialogues will be organized from place to place during the journey. It has been undertaken to awaken public opinion against the attempts by the Central and Gujarat governments to change the very nature of Mahatma Gandhi's world famous Sabarmati Ashram," he said.

He said groups like the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Gandhi Peace Foundation, Sarva Seva Sangh, Sevagram Ashram Pratishthan, Sarvodaya Samaj, Nai Talim Samiti, Rashtriya Yuva Sangatan, National Gandhi Museum, Jal Biradari, Maharashtra Sarvodaya Mandal and Sarvodaya Organisations of Gujarat are taking part in the march.

"Some 50 yatris offered prayers at Bapu Kuti in Sevagram in the morning and started the yatra with the firm resolve that tampering of the legacy of the freedom movement and Bapu's heritage would not be allowed. As per information received, the Rs 1200 crore work will include a new museum, amphitheatre, VIP lounge, shops, food-beverages and amusement facilities. The original form of Sabarmati Ashram will be destroyed," he alleged.

Gandhi Peace Foundation chairperson Kumar Prashant said the government project was aimed at destroying the footprints of Mahatma and cutting off Gandhian ideology and legacy from future generations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)