Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 12 (ANI): Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

"I have tested positive for Covid 19. Anyone who may have come in contact with me over the last few days, please get yourselves tested. Am taking appropriate doctoral advice. Hope to recover soon," Pilot informed via Twitter.

Also Read | Who Will Be the Next CM of Bihar? Here’s What Nitish Kumar Said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished Pilot a speedy recovery. "Wish you a speedy recovery @SachinPilot ji. May you get well soon," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan has reported 2,176 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths, and 1,804 recoveries/discharges on Thursday.

Also Read | BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Inaugurates First-of-its-kind Giant Air Purifier in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar Market.

According to the official data, total cases in the state has reached 2,19,327 including 17,352 active cases, 2,032 deaths and 1,99,943 recoveries/discharges. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)