Patna, November 12: Incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said he has made no claim with regard to the chief ministerial post. Speaking to media after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) obtained a majority in 243-member Bihar assembly after a three-phase election, Nitish Kumar said the decision on chief ministerial post will be taken by the NDA. His Janata Dal (United) is an ally of the NDA. Nitish Kumar Swearing-In Ceremony Date: JDU Chief Likely to Take Oath as Bihar CM on November 16.

"I have made no claim, the decision will be taken by NDA," Nitish Kumar said when asked, "who will be the CM?". While the NDA had projected Nitish as its CM face, there is a buzz about the role of Nitish Kumar especially after the JD(U) won only 43 seats, much lower than the BJP's 74 seats. The NDA has won 125 seats in the Bihar assembly elections, three more than the halfway mark of 122 needed to form the government. Nitish Kumar Set to be Bihar CM For 7th Time: The Shrewd Socialist Remains Indispensable, This Time Thanks to BJP.

Among the constituents of NDA, BJP won 74 seats, while JD(U) bagged 43 seats. Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) of Jitan Ram Manjhi won four seats each. The BJP, however, cannot afford to take a risk by putting pressure on Nitish Kumar for the Chief Minister's post since its top leadership knows that he has the option to switch sides.

The grand alliance or Mahagathbandhan secured 110 seats. RJD won 75 seats, while its ally Congress could win only 19 of 70 seats it contested. Apart from Congress and the RJD, other Mahagathbandhan allies CPI and CPI-M won two seats each, while CPI(M-L) bagged 12.

