Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday urged Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to immediately sack Cabinet Minister Sadhu Singh Dharmsot for his alleged involvement in the scandal of usurping SC Scholarship money of lakhs of students.

The SAD asked the Chief Minister to send a report of Additional Chief Secretary indicting Dharmsot of his involvement, to the Centre.

Presiding over a state level meeting of SC Wing, SAD President and former Minister Gulzar Singh Ranike said that it is shameful that Additional Chief Secretary of his department has clearly indicted him for Rs 64 crore fraud of SC Scholarship money, but the Punjab Chief Minister is refusing to sack him.

He said that now the Central Government has again sought a report of the ACS, the Chief Minister should immediately sack him and send a report to the Centre on priority as this action can only give some solace to SC students who will never forgive Dharamsot for the fraud he played on their scholarship money, according to an official release by the party.

Ranike said that the Congress government is playing with the sentiments of Dalit students from day one when it got power. He said that it has not released scholarship money to the tune of Rs 3000 crore which had been announced in budgets of previous years. He said that now election is round the corner, the Congress government is trying to befool dalit students by announcing relaunch of SC scholarship scheme.

He said that during the last four years lakhs of SC students have been deprived of higher studies due to the non-release of scholarship money to the educational institutes. "Recently thousands of students were denied roll numbers for examinations simply because they had not got 40 per cent share from Punjab Government. When all colleges threatened to block studies of these students, then only, the government should have come forward and agreed to clear its dues", he said.

The SAD leader said that denial of SC scholarship has caused deep wounds in the minds of these Dalit students and they have resolved to teach this anti-Dalit, anti-students and anti-government of different sections of society a lifetime lesson in the coming 2022 Assembly polls. (ANI)

