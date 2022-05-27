Chandigarh [India], May 27 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal condoled the deaths of seven Indian Army personnel who died in the Ladakh bus accident on Friday.

"Pained to learn about the tragic bus accident in #Ladakh in which we have lost seven of our brave Army soldiers. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and wishes for the speedy recovery of our injured soldiers," Badal tweeted.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Married Woman Stabbed by Stalker on Busy Road in Broad Daylight (Watch Video).

As many as seven Indian Army soldiers lost their lives after the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh on Friday.

There were 26 soldiers in the bus, which was moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif.

Also Read | Gurugram: 10 Sacks of Lemons, 35 Crates of Tomatoes Stolen From Wholesale Vegetable Market.

The accident took place at 9 am around 25 km from Thoise. The bus fell to a depth of around 50-60 feet, resulting in injuries to all occupants.

All 19 injured soldiers in the Ladakh bus accident that claimed seven lives of Indian Army personnel have been airlifted to Chandimandir Command Hospital today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)