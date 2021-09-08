Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 8 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that the party has taken back Amritsar North and Sujanpur seats from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), informed Daljit Singh Cheema.

In place, the BSP has been given Sham Chaurasi and Kapurthala assembly seats.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in June formed an alliance to contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

