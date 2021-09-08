Ahmedabad, September 8: A 25-year-old man in Gujarat was abducted and beaten to death allegedly by relatives of his wife. The incident took place in Gadhada taluka of Botad district. The deceased is Jaysukh Bhalia of Limbali village. His body was found 15 kilometres away from his village. According to the police, his head was smashed with a heavy stone. They suspect that Jaysukh was killed because his wife's family never approved their love marriage. Gujarat Woman Kills Self After Son Found Hanging From Tree in Panchmahal District.

Both Jaysukh and Sheetal belong to Nani Kundal village. Four years ago, they got married and shifted to Limbali village as Sheetal's family was against the marriage, according to a report by Times of India. While Sheetal's father is a well-to-do farmer, Jaysukh came from a humble background. On Sunday evening, four people, inclduing three relatives of Sheetal, allegedly abducted Jaysukh. Gujarat: 32-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Allegedly Kills Son, Later Jumps To Death in Surat; Investigation Launched.

According to the complaint lodged by Jaysukh's friend Ashok Sankalia, four people, including Vijay Zapadia, brother of Sheetal, his cousins Mavji Zapadia and Subhash Zapadia, intercepted their bike when the duo was coming to Limbia from Itaria. "They started beating us with sticks and pipes and forced Jaysukh into the car and fled," Sankalia said in his complaint.

After the attack, Sankalia lodged a complaint with the police. On Monday morning, the cops found Jaysukh's body with several injury marks. His head was smashed with a heavy stone. A case of murder was then registered. All four accused are on run. "We are investigating as to why Jaysukh’s in-laws attacked him after four years," an officer was quoted as saying.

