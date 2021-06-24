Chandigarh, Jun 24 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday asked the SIT probing the Kotkapura police firing incident to investigate the alleged role of the Congress and AAP in the "conspiracy to defame and destabilise" its previous government led by Parkash Singh Badal.

Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanded that all "likely beneficiaries of the conspiracy" be narco-tested to expose their "hideous" role.

“All major leaders of Congress and their secret accomplices from AAP must be put through narco tests to get the truth on what role each one of them played in that conspiracy aimed not only destabilising the then government but also at destroying the age-old trust between the devout Sikh masses and the champions of their interests," said Majithia in a statement here.

The SAD-BJP alliance was ruling the state when incidents of the desecration of a religious text and the subsequent police firing at people protesting against it had taken place in Faridkot in 2015.

Majithia also expressed surprise over the "brazenness" with which the Congress high command has gone about issuing a "deadline" for the conclusion of the ongoing probe by the Punjab Police Special Investigation Team into the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident.

"Whose orders is the SIT expected to obey: High Court or Congress High Command ," he asked.

The Akali leader said the Congress high command, their state unit and the state government have come to believe that only "illegal" arrests of Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal can save their "credibility which lies in rags".

Majithia and Akali leader Dalji Singh Cheema accused former Punjab Police officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh of "politicising" the whole issue.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh led the earlier SIT, whose probe report was quashed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Punjab government had formed the new SIT led by Additional Director General of Police L K Yadav to probe the Kotkapura police firing incident following the directions of the High Court.

