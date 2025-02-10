Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 9 (ANI): Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Sunday lauded billionaire industralist Gautam Adani for donating Rs 10,000 crore for social causes, saying that it is appreciable when somebody uses his resources for the well-being of the society.

"I always appreciate when somebody shares or uses their resources for the well-being of larger society. It's not just about one person, whoever does it, I always appreciate that. So it's wonderful that somebody dedicates that much money to social wellbeing," Vasudev told ANI.

Also Read | Amroha Shocker: Doctor Arrested for Harassing Minor Schoolgirl in Uttar Pradesh.

"Investing in creating 1.4 billion healthy, inspired, educated Bharatiyas can transform the nation into a beacon of wellbeing for the world. Congratulations to Gautam Adani on this visionary initiative," Vasudev posted on X.

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani's youngest son Jeet Adani got married on Friday in a "small and extremely private ceremony" in Ahmedabad.

Also Read | Punjab Man, Gurpreet Singh, Travelling to US via 'Dunki' Route Dies on Way at Guatemala of Heart Attack, State Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwa Meets With Family.

In a note accompanying the photos on social media platform X, the industrialist wrote in Hindi, "With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of matrimony today. The wedding was solemnized today in Ahmedabad with traditional rituals and Shubh Mangal Bhaav among loved ones. It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all the well-wishers even as we wanted to, for which I apologise. I sincerely seek blessings and love from all of you for my daughter Diva and Jeet."

True to his word, the billionaire industrialist dispelled all rumors of an extravagant celebration by keeping the wedding modest. In a remarkable gesture, he also donated Rs 10,000 crore, directing the funds to be channelled towards various social causes.

The wedding festivities began at 2 pm on Friday and the rituals were conducted as per traditional Jain and Gujarati culture at the Belvedere Club in Shantigram, the Adani township in Ahmedabad.

A video shared on social media shows Diva and Jeet indulging in a playful exchange of garlands with Jeet planting a kiss on her forehead. Background music of the video played the track 'Nachdi Phira' from the film 'Secret Superstar,' an Aamir-Khan production. It also featured Gautam Adani and his wife along with the newlywed couple.

During his visit to the Mahakumbh Mela last month, Gautam Adani had said that the wedding would be a "simple and traditional" affair. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)