Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Sadhus at Gopal Gaushala in Ayodhya are looking after around 300 cows including indigenous and breeds from Britain, US and Australia living at the cow-shelter.

"There are around 150 'desi' breed of cows here and some from Britain, the US, Australia and other countries. We look after them from a devotional point of view. Many cows also give 5 litres of milk," Shashikant Pandey, a Sadhu told ANI.

Also Read | Indian Navy’s MiG-29K Trainer Aircraft Crashes, One Pilot Recovered, Search Ops to Find Second Pilot On.

"There are 9 to 10 people who take care of cows. We feed cows properly with green grass and other supplements," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)