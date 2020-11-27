New Delhi, November 27: In a tragic incident, a MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea met with an accident at about 1700 hrs on November 26. The Indian Navy informed that one pilot was recovered and search by air and surface units were in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.

In a year, this was the third MiG-29K aircraft crash. In 2019, a MiG-29K fighter aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed on Saturday as soon as it took off in Goa. According to a tweet by ANI, the fighter aircraft was on a training mission. As per sources of the Indian Navy, both pilots managed to eject safely. MIG 29K Aircraft on Training Sortie Crashes in Goa, Pilot Safe.

Indian Navy's MiG-29K Trainer Aircraft Crashes

A MiG-29K trainer ac operaring over sea reported ditched at about 1700h/ 26 Nov 20. One pilot recovered. SAR (Search & Rescue) operation in progress to look for the 2nd pilot. #IN has instituted an inquiry to look into cause of accident @indiannavy (rep pic) pic.twitter.com/LKxOyKmTRL — Captain DK Sharma (@CaptDKS) November 27, 2020

In a similar incident, earlier this year, a MIG 29K aircraft on a routine training sortie crashed in Goa. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and was recovered. An inquiry to investigate the crash was immediately initiated.

