Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 19 (PTI) CPI(M) legislator Saji Cheriyan on Tuesday said his recent speech, which led to his resignation from the post of state minister, was tweaked and presented before the public and his intention was to point out the challenges faced by the principles of secularism, democracy and federalism, enshrined in the Constitution.

Also Read | Uphaar Cinema Fire 1997 Case: Delhi Court Orders Release of Sushil and Gopal Ansal in Evidence Tampering Case.

Cheriyan had on July 6 announced his resignation amidst mounting criticism from various quarters, including the Opposition, over his controversial remarks against the Constitution.

Also Read | Vivo T1x India Launch Tomorrow, Price & Specifications Leaked Online.

The Left leader today made a statement under Rule 64 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, an explanation before the House on why he had resigned.

"I express regret for my words which were tweaked and presented before the public," Cheriyan said.

The MLA said he upholds the basic values of the Constitution and his party was in the forefront in the country fighting to uphold the principles of the Constitution.

"The news reports that I criticised the Constitution were tweaked," Cheriyan said.

He said that the crux of the speech was to protect the Fundamental Rights of the people of the country.

"For strengthening the exploited masses of the country, it is essential that the directive principles in the Constitution are equally strong. Otherwise, the Constitution will be powerless to deal with the increasing inequalities," Cheriyan said.

The legislator told the Assembly that he had cited the examples of Kashmir issue, Citizenship Act, farm laws among others to prove that the basic values of the Constitution are under threat.

"These days, the Constitutional values like secularism, democracy and federalism are facing huge challenges. This was the crux of my speech," he said.

During a recent political programme held in Pathanamthitta, the former minister had alleged that the Constitution of the country "condones exploitation" and is written in a way helping to "plunder" the people of the country, drawing sharp reaction from the opposition parties which sought his immediate removal from the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF cabinet.

A two-time MLA and first time minister, he has been representing Chengannur constituency in the state Assembly since 2018.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)