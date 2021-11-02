New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Salaries of all North DMC employees and pensions of the retired officials till August have been released, the head of the civic body's panel claimed on Monday.

He also alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is doing politics over the issue of salaries of employees of the corporation.

AAP leaders on Monday staged a protest at the Civic Centre, which houses the headquarters of the North DMC, against the alleged non-payment of salaries to municipal employees.

Chairman of standing committee of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Jogi Ram Jain also said salaries of sanitation workers have been released till August.

Soon, salaries for September will be released to the rest of the employees and pensions of retired employees for that month, Jain was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the civic body.

Jain said salaries of employees are only pending for a month now with salary and efforts being made to release it at the earliest.

The North DMC is paying salaries to employees through its own sources. He claimed the transfer duty of Rs 61 crore for August, and Rs 84 crore for September, for North DMC is "due to Delhi government which has not been released yet".

He also claimed the Delhi government has not yet released the outstanding funds to the corporation as per the recommendation of the third, fourth and fifth finance commissions, and the government "owes a total of Rs 13,000 crore to the three corporations".

If the AAP releases the due funds of the corporations, then the problem of salaries of employees will be completely solved, but the AAP wants to "do politics over it by not releasing the funds of the corporations," he alleged.

Jain said AAP is levelling false allegations against the corporation to "fulfil its political ambitions" so that it can "take advantage of it in the municipal elections to be held next year".

He alleged that AAP is not concerned with the interests of citizens and corporation employees, they just want to fulfil their political agenda, even if they have to tell any new lies for it.

