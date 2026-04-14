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Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the maximum number of statues of BR Ambedkar were vandalised during the BJP's ten-year rule.

He also claimed that the government is now trying to send a "false message" ahead of elections by announcing budgetary support, while discrimination against Dalits and backward classes continues in Uttar Pradesh.

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Addressing reporters in Lucknow, Yadav said, "The most statues of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar have been vandalised during the BJP government's ten-year rule, and today, the same people responsible for the vandalism are trying to send a false message before the elections by providing budgetary support. But the people of Uttar Pradesh are wise and cautious. Even today, discrimination against Dalits, backward classes, and especially against the PDA continues."

Today is the 135th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. His life was marked by struggles, with the biggest barrier being the caste system under which his family was considered 'untouchable'.

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His biggest contribution was the Constitution of India, as he served as Chairman of the Drafting Committee. He laid down the principles to ensure social justice for the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and backward classes.

Further, Yadav blamed the Uttar Pradesh government for the unrest in Noida because of workers' protests, alleging that authorities failed to prevent the situation despite being aware of it.

He said that if the incident was a "conspiracy," then the Chief Minister and the BJP are responsible.

"...What happened in Noida happened because of the failure of this government. The government knew about it, and despite that, they allowed it to happen. If this is a conspiracy, then the Chief Minister and the BJP are responsible for this," Yadav said.

"The BJP is going to be removed in 2027, and we will all work together to establish the rule of social justice," he said.

His remarks come amid ongoing workers' protests over minimum wage demands, which turned violent on Monday with stone-pelting and vehicles being set on fire after an altercation with police. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)