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Anand Rathi Wealth has come under scrutiny after a 33-year-old employee filed a police complaint alleging s*xual harassment, intimidation, and workplace retaliation, according to a report by Pune Mirror. The complaint has led to the registration of an FIR at Pune’s Shivajinagar police station against five individuals, including senior officials Rakesh Rawal, Swapna Chakravarty, Feroze Azeez, Tejal Shah, and Sonali Rawal.

In her statement, the woman alleged that she faced repeated harassment from one executive, including being followed, while other senior officials failed to act despite being informed. She further claimed that her attempts to escalate the issue were met with threats and pressure. “If I complained, I was threatened that I would lose my job,” the woman stated, as per FIR details cited in the report. TCS Nashik Row: COO Aarthi Subramanian To Lead Probe As Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Calls Allegations ‘Gravely Concerning’.

The complainant also alleged that she was transferred to the company’s Dubai office against her wishes after raising concerns, calling the move retaliatory. She claimed she was warned that her career would suffer if she spoke out about the alleged harassment.

The report further suggests that instead of addressing her grievance, senior officials allegedly intimidated her after she raised the issue. In response, Anand Rathi Wealth stated that the employee had been advised to use the company’s internal POSH (Prevention of S*xual Harassment) mechanism to file her complaint. How 6 Women Cops Went Undercover To Crack Nashik TCS Case.

The company also noted that the woman chose to approach the police rather than seeking resolution through its internal committee. The matter is currently under investigation, and no arrests have been made so far.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV Profit ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).