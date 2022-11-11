Lucknow/Mainpuri, Nov 11 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party's Mainpuri district president Friday collected the nomination papers for Dimple Yadav who is likely to submit her papers on November 14 or 15 for the Lok Sabha by-poll necessitated by Mulayam Singh Yadav's death.

The by-election for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat is fixed for December 5 and the result will be declared on December 8. Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat has been electing Samajwadi Party candidates since 1996.

Also Read | We Declassified and Dedicated to People of the Country, More Than 300 Documents Related to … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

"The nomination paper for SP candidate Dimple Yadav was taken today," newly appointed SP district president Alok Shakya told PTI in Mainpuri.

A senior Samajwadi Party leader of Mainpuri said she is likely to file papers on November 14 or 15. Filing of nominations for the bypoll has started and November 18 is the last date.

Also Read | MCD Elections 2022: Clearing Landfill Sites, Ending Corruption in Municipal Corporation of Delhi Among AAP’s 10 Guarantees for Polls.

Party leaders consider Dimple Yadav, the wife of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, the best option to protect the Mainpuri bastion in the wake of the tough challenge posed by the ruling BJP in the recent bye-elections held in the state.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the grandson of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was considered a strong candidate for the by-poll in Mainpuri before Dimple Yadav's name was declared the previous day, said she would get the support of the entire family as well as the party.

Amid suspense over the role of Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav in the crucial by-election, a senior SP leader said, "He will remain with the party 99 per cent".

He claimed that Shivpal and Akhilesh had a meeting in Lucknow on Thursday.

Former district unit president of Samajwadi Party Devendra Singh Yadav said, "The party is united and the public's mood here is upbeat. We have started meetings in preparation for the election."

"This would be the first election after Netaji's (Mulayam Singh Yadav's) demise in Mainpuri and the party wants to register a big win as a tribute to him.

"We will all work hard more than what we do during elections under normal circumstances," Tej Pratap said in Etawah on Thursday, adding the party will post a big win.

"The eyes of the whole country are on this election," he said.

Shivpal Yadav, who fell apart with Akhilesh Yadav after winning the assembly election from Jaswant Nagar on Samajwadi Party ticket, when asked about Dimple Yadav's candidature told reporters on Thursday, "I have come to know of this through you."

Asked about his party's plan in the Mainpuri byelection, he said, "I will apprise you of everything in a day or two."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)