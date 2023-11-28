New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed the summons issued by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to five District Collectors in Tamil Nadu on November 17 in the alleged sand mining money laundering case.

Speaking to ANI, DMK leader NR Elango said," Madras High Court stayed the summons issued to about 5 District Collectors of Tamil Nadu Government. We argued before the court that the ED has no jurisdiction to investigate this. The figures stated by ED are inflated."

DMK leader further stated Enforcement Directorate should have informed the state government before initiating any action in the sand mining case.

"If at all ED wanted to summon these Collectors, they should have asked for information under Section 54 - they cannot treat them as accused persons or witnesses," he said.

Stating that the actions by the ED were against the federalism principles, the DMK leader said," If it came across irregularities happening, ED should have informed the State Government under Sec 66 of the PMLA. Rather, the ED is investigating by itself. Finding truth in our arguments the Court stayed the summons issued."

The court has allowed the ED to probe further in the case.

Earlier, the central agency had summoned 10 district collectors as part of its investigation into the alleged irregularities in the sand mining case in Tamil Nadu. The central agency is probing 'illegal' sand mining under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and informed the court that it is in possession of credible scientific evidence. (ANI)

