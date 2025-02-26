New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Delhi Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has called for a broader investigation into the alleged liquor scam linked to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Dikshit claimed that the Kejriwal government's revenue has suffered a loss of Rs 2,000 crores due to the policy, funds that could have been used for the benefit of the common people.

"Aam Aadmi Party's claims of increasing revenue have been exposed. Revenue has suffered a loss of 2000 crores. This could have helped the common people," Dikshit said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the CAG report on the liquor policy in the Assembly. Ahead of the session, a meeting of BJP MLAs was chaired by CM Rekha Gupta, where discussions were held regarding the report and the smooth functioning of the House.

He further demanded a wider scope of the investigation into the liquor scam, questioning the role of both AAP and BJP in the matter. "The companies which got the contracts donated to Aam Aadmi Party and BJP. This should be investigated," he added.

Dikshit also criticized the absence of a public discussion on the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report that was presented in the Delhi Assembly.

Despite the report being tabled, Dikshit noted there was no discussion in the House, and he stressed that the issue should be addressed on a public platform.

He raised further concerns about the involvement of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) and BJP leaders in the liquor policy.

"Why were three excise commissioners appointed at the time of the liquor policy? Why did the LG give the green signal to the liquor policy? Who gave permission to open liquor shops in violation of the master plan? This cannot happen without the permission of the Municipal Corporation. The Municipal Corporation was then ruled by the BJP," Dikshit questioned.

Meanwhile, The Delhi Assembly session witnessed high drama on its second day as opposition protests continued unabated. Amidst heavy sloganeering, Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended 21 MLAs till February 28.

Speaking to the media, Speaker Vijender Gupta said, "The first CAG report has been tabled today. We will try to present as many reports as possible in the session, which has now been extended till March 3."

He further informed that a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) comprising 12 to 14 members from both the ruling and opposition parties will be formed soon.

"After discussion in the House, the report will be sent to the PAC for examination. Once the committee submits its findings, the House will take appropriate action," he added. (ANI)

